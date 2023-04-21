New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 62,512 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,145 shares of company stock worth $9,407,020 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.92 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

