New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 66,040 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,040 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $754.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

