New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,875 shares of company stock worth $852,800 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.16 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

