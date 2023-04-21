New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:LSI opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

