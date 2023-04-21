New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calix were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CALX opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

