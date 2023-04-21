New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 282.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 132,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,021.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 128,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 117,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 2.92.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

