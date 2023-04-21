New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perrigo Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.