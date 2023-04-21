New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 128 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCN opened at $199.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.04. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

