New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 216,786 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,659,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,995,000 after acquiring an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,020,250 shares of company stock worth $51,001,535 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.65 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

