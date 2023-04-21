New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 24,645 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.05. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

