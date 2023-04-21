New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 31,475 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:CMP opened at $32.35 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

