New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,321 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $47,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 357.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,530 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $35,140,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

