New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,374 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Strs Ohio grew its position in Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 173.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 190.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.