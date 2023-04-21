New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 179,778 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 179,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

