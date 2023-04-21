New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $642.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.35 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

