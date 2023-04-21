New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

