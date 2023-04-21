New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Livent were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

