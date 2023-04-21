New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

