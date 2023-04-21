New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

CarMax Trading Down 1.0 %

KMX opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

