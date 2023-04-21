New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.03 Million Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,041 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,728.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

