New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica Stock Down 2.7 %

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

NYSE CMA opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $87.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

