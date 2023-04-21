New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.21 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CW opened at $175.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

