New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.26 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.76 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.