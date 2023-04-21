New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.46 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 343,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

