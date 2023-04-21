New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.23 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

