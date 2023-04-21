New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $80.71 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

