New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -817.65%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

