New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $245.99 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $355.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

