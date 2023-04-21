New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.16 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,780,000 after acquiring an additional 337,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

CRS stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -394.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.