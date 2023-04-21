New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.80 Million Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.