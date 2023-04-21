New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,449,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 318,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 253,710 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

See Also

