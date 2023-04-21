New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $121.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

