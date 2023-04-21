New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

NYSE:HII opened at $211.70 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

