New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $229.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $242.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $0.35. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

