New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426,977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.69 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.