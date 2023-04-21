New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

NYSE:FRT opened at $97.04 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

