New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after buying an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 407,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 185,481 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after buying an additional 100,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

