New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 356,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

