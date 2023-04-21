New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,609 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

