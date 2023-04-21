New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,400 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of CPT opened at $106.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $172.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.