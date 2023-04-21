New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,199 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

