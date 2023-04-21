New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,500 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,876 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $107,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REXR stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

