New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,524 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.59 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

