New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 908,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 327.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 350,032 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $3,189,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,386,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 239,985 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,361,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,612,706.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $922,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,678,968.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,612,706.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,997 shares of company stock valued at $968,055,413 in the last 90 days. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.1 %

ATEC stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

