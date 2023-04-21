New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

