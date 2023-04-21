New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1,039.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vicor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vicor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $42.96 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

