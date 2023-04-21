New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $89.61 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 263.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

