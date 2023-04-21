New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupang were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Coupang by 111.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after buying an additional 3,075,623 shares during the period. Washington University lifted its stake in Coupang by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington University now owns 7,767,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after buying an additional 1,641,160 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,067,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

