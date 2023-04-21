New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 138,604 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Rambus by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,873 shares of company stock worth $3,900,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -352.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

