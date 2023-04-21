New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,610 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GitLab were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 393,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 139,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of -0.29. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

